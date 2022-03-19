Barapullah flyover accident: Accused driver arrested

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man, who was driving the car that hit an auto-rickshaw in which a family of four was travelling on the Barapullah flyover in south Delhi on Friday, killing a mother-son duo, an official said.



The accident took place at the Banda Singh Bahadur flyover at around 8.30 p.m. when the accused driver -- who has been identified as Mukul Tomar, a third year student from Sector 78, Noida -- was going towards Noida from Dwarka with his two friends on a Tata Nexon car.