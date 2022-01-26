Battle for UP: 9 polling booths in Lucknow to have special staff

At least nine polling booths in the Lucknow will be operated by staff with physical disabilities.



This is being done to motivate and increase the participation of physically challenged voters, the district election officer (DEO) said.



Besides, Covid positive patients would be allowed to vote in the final hour of voting on their respective booths. Elderly or physically disabled voters who wish to avail postal ballot facility have to contact their returning officer or booth level officer by January 30.