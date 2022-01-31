Battle for UP: AAP candidate arrested for code violation

Kali Charan Yadav, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from the Jungipur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, has been arrested for violation of model code of conduct, following the recovery of election campaigning material without the name of publisher or printer.



Inspector Rajesh Tripathi said a checking drive was being carried out near Rajwari underpass bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur border on Sunday, when an SUV carrying flag of a political party was stopped.



On checking the vehicle, 120 pamphlets, five stickers, five flags and 62 caps of the AAP were recovered, he said.