Battle for UP: All set for 2nd phase polling on Monday

His son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Suar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal Sonelal, a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Suresh Khanna has been fielded from Shahjahanpur, while Dharam Singh Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud assembly segment.

Other ministers in the fray are Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur, Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Gulab Devi from Chandausi.

The former mayor of Bareilly, Supriya Aron, is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BSP have campaigned aggressively in this phase, hurling allegations at each other.