Battle for UP: Cong deputes team for Asha Singh' campaign

A team of Congress leaders have been sent to Unnao to help Asha Singh in her campaign.



Asha Singh, mother of Unnao rape victim, is the Congress candidate for the Unnao Assembly seat. The team that will assist Asha Singh is from Madhya Pradesh according to party sources.



"UPCC has set up a new party organisation structure in Unnao and the special team comprising Mahendra Singh (Bhopal) and Sonia Shukla (Indore) is responsible for preparations for filing Asha Singh's nomination papers and also assist the candidate in strategic campaigning for the 2022 Assembly polls," said a party spokesman.



Sonia Shukla said, "As of now, work on collection of all the documents, including no objection certificates (NOCs), etc., needed for filing nomination papers is in progress. The filing of nomination papers will begin in Unnao constituency on January 27. So, we propose to file her nomination papers in the next few days. We will soon work out a final date for filing of her nomination papers."



Shukla claimed though things had improved to some extent now, a sense of some fear prevailed earlier when she reached Unnao.