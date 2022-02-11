Battle for UP: Denied tickets, 2 BJP leaders to contest as VIP candidates

VIP spokesperson Dev Jyoti said the party finds Surendra Singh a winnable candidate and one with a clean image.



Meanwhile, another BJP rebel Kanak Pandey has also been given a ticket by VIP and will contest Bansdih Assembly seat in Ballia.



Pandey did not get a ticket from Bansdih after the seat was allotted to BJP alliance partner Nishad Party which fielded Ketki Singh from the seat.