Battle for UP: Friends in Bihar, foes in UP

VIP, a Nishad-centric party, had also made an attempt to form an alliance with the BJP, riding on the hope that being a part of NDA in Bihar will make it easy for it. However, that did not work out either. In fact, BJP, in Uttar Pradesh, is in alliance with the Nishad Party, which represents the community.



VIP attacked national president of Nishad Party Sanjay Nishad on several occasions for "using sentiments of the community he represents for his and his family's growth".



The VIP is going full steam to contest the polls and is using Phoolan Devi's legacy to claim Nishad votes. The party is also targeting the BJP indirectly and the Nishad Party directly for the plight of the Nishad community in the state.