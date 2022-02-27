Battle for UP: Polling begins for 5th phase including Ayodhya, Amethi

For the Congress, this phase includes Amethi and Raebareli where the party needs to revive itself if it wishes to survive in the state. The party had two legislators in Raebareli and both have defected to the BJP.



The Congress is keen to retain a toe-hold in Amethi and Raebareli that were once known as its bastions.



The political climate has changed for all parties in this phase.



The BJP is facing anti-incumbency while the BSP hopes to perform well and emerge as a



kingmaker with this phase.



The SP is determined to improve its 2017 poll performance and is pushing itself towards its goal.



The Awadh and Purvanchal belt have been a strong turf of the BJP since 2017. The 2019 Lok Sabha results just reinforced the belief in the party when it won comprehensively in Uttar Pradesh despite the two formidable caste-based parties, the SP and BSP, coming together.

