Battle for UP: Shias in Lucknow upset with this BJP

The Maulana says: "If BJP wante our support, they should have spoken to us on these issues. The anger of the community is justified."



A police guideline that was circulated last year at the time of Muharram has also played a role in upsetting the Shias.



Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, one of the most influential Shia clerics, had raised an objection to the guidelines as it contained "objectionable words and phrases", and depicted the community in a bad light.



The recent Hijab controversy has also irked the Shia women.



Afsha, who studies in a prestigious college of the state capital, says that she is taunted by boys over her 'hijab'.



"The policemen remain mute spectators and even smile at the boys. It is obvious that they are provoking such elements," she says.