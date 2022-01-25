Battle for UP: Transgender to contest Agra Cantt seat

Radhika said she entered the poll fray after getting the blessings of her Prayagraj-based guru Bhavani Devi to serve the needy.



"I have to prove that transgenders can be successful in politics and can successfully address peoples' issues. I will work for making education affordable by strengthening the network of government schools for the common man. I was born and brought up here, so I am requesting people to give me a chance because I want to do a lot for them," said Radhika.



She further said that "I believe politics will also provide me with an opportunity to work for the welfare of the kinnar community."