Battle for UP: 'UP mein sab ba' turns into a rap war
A rap song, 'UP mein sab ba' released by Ravi Kishan has now unleashed a full-blown Bhojpuri rap war in Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh BJP has now released a new promotional song, 'UP mein ee ba' which is an extension of the Ravi Kishan rap and an obvious reply to Neha Singh Rathore's 'UP mein ka ba?' which reminded voters about Covid deaths, the Hathras incident, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and other "failures" of the BJP government.
The newly-released BJP song talks about the law-and-order situation in the state, vaccination for all, construction of roads and highways, among other issues.
Earlier, Ravi Kishan, in his song, highlighted that the construction of the Ram temple has started in Ayodhya and took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams.
Akhilesh Yadav has also jumped into the rap war with a tweet that said: "Janata kahe inquilab ba, UP mein badlav bathatha Baba ka, abki bantadhar ba."
Yadav used the catchline 'ba' to rhyme with a series to couplets to target the claims of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
