BBC defends Modi documentary as 'rigorously researched'

"The UK government's position on that is clear and long-standing, and it has not changed," Sunak responded.



"Of course, we do not tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure that I agree at all with the characterisation that the hon. gentleman has put forward," the British prime minister said.



While making the series, the taxpayer-funded licence fee-backed British Broadcasting Corporation, said it has approached a range of voices.



"A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions this includes responses from people in the BJP. We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series it declined to respond," the spokesperson said.