BBC documentary: 13 detained activists not released yet, no response from Delhi police, claims SFI

Memeber of Parliament AA Rahim in his tweet backed the detained students and their right to gather peacefully in protest. He said, "The students from Jamia should be released immediately. The authorities including university admin and police are responsible for upholding security. Right to assemble must not be curtailed. Attack on students in JNU should be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice."

"The detention of SFI activists from Jamia including the manhandling of women students is extremely condemnable. India is still a democracy with the right to assemble in peace and freedom of expression. Their fear over BBC documentary shows how cowardly Modi's govt really is," he also added.