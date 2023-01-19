BBC documentary a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

"How do I have access to that?. It is a 20-year-old report. Why would I just jump on it now? Just because Jack Straw says it, how do they lend it that much legitimacy," he asked.



"I heard words like inquiry and investigation. There is a reason why we used the word colonial mindset. We do not use words loosely. What enquiry? They were diplomats here... investigation, are they ruling the country. I do not agree with that characterization."



The external affairs ministry spokesperson also noted that the documentary has not been screened in India.



"Do note that this has not been screened in India. So I am only going to comment in the context of what I have heard about it and what my colleagues have seen," he said in his initial remarks.



To a question on claims of deaths of UK citizens, Bagchi said if there were deaths in India, legal procedure of the country has to be followed. Whether they took up in 2002, I do not have an idea, he said there have been a lot of legal processes against deaths that have happened during that time.