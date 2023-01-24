BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots screened in several parts of Kerala

The controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western state was screened across Kerala on Tuesday by various political organisations including the pro-left Students Federation of India (SFI), as the BJP youth wing went up in arms protesting against the screening.

BBC's "India: The Modi Question" was screened in several parts of the state on Tuesday, prompting protest marches by the BJP's Yuva Morcha against the same.

However, support came in for the BJP from unexpected quarters as senior Congress leader and former Kerala CM AK Antony's son, Anil, voiced displeasure against the documentary.