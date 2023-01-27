BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU's north campus detained, TISS announces screening

Scores of students who had on Friday gathered at Delhi University's north campus for the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots were detained by police, student group activists alleged.

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the screening of the documentary.



There was heavy police deployment at the varsity's north campus after students' outfits gave a call to screen the documentary.



Earlier in the day, Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said they would not allow the screening and stressed that the students' outfits had not sought the administration's permission.