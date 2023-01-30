BBC Row: Documentary screened in B'luru for the first time

The twitter handle of the student association said, "Screening of the #BBCdocumentry 'India:The Modi Question' on 28th January, Saturday in Bangalore. Not just students from various colleges but trade union members from @aicctukar also joined. The screening was followed by a discussion among the students."

Reacting to the development, the Karnataka Education department maintained that since the screening did not take place in any of the schools or colleges, no action could be taken.



AISA had screened the documentary late on Saturday night at its office on Infantry Road. It had put out an invite on social media on January 25 and invited people to discuss the rise of communalism in India.



However, the invitation did not mention the name of the documentary. Association members claim that about 40 students had gathered to watch the documentary and take part in the discussion.