BCCI announces release of Request for Proposal for staging Closing Ceremony of IPL 2022

"The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25, 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Saturday.



Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee, he said.