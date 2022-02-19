BCCI gives Kohli break from bio-bubble before third T20I against WI, batter to skip Lanka T20Is

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.



The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.