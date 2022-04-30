BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy knockouts, all matches delayed by two days

The BCCI has delayed the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days and now the quarterfinals will begin from June 6 and the title clash of the premier domestic event will start from June 22.



According to an internal communication circulated by the BCCI to its state units, the two semifinals will now begin from June 14, instead of June 12.



The final is slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.