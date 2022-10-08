Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Condemning the BJP for mocking the Congress after he lavished praise on industrialist Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan summit, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it was not a private programme and 3,000 delegates were taking part in it.



Be it Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it wants investment and employment, Gehlot said.



"It is not a private event, it is an investors' summit. Are 3,000 delegates (who attended the summit) of the Congress?" Gehlot asked while asserting that their ideologies could be that of the Congress or the BJP.