Be more sensitive to differently-abled, rape survivors: Allahabad HC judges to subordinate courts

Subordinate court judges in Uttar Pradesh should be more sensitive towards the differently-abled and rape survivors in dispensation of justice and this should reflect in their judicial attitude, Allahabad High Court judges have said.

In an address to over 200 judicial officers, including district judges from Lucknow, Kanpur, Sitapur, Raebareli, Unnao and Ayodhya during a conference here on Sunday, Justice D K Upadhyay said, "We should develop a culture of respecting women and we should also imbibe a culture of equality in our society."

The Constitution does not make a revolution but it is revolutions that make a Constitution, he said.

The two-day conference on "Sensitisation of District Court Judges on Gender Justice and Differently-Abled Victims/Survivors of Sexual Abuse" was aimed at training subordinate judges, especially those dealing with cases related to women and differently-abled persons.