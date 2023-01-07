Beach near Gangasagar Mela site faces erosion, steps taken to arrest deterioration

The beach within 500-metre of the Kapil Muni temple, the centre of the Gangasagar Mela, has been facing steady erosion, prompting the West Bengal government to take measures to prevent deterioration of the shoreline, an official said on Saturday.

Some “temporary arrangements” have already been made in view of the nine-day Mela which attracts lakhs of pilgrims starting on Sunday, while long-term measures will be taken up after the congregation is over.

The official said that erosion in this part is natural and it happens due to the reduction of the tidal prism (the volume of water in an estuary between mean high tide and mean low tide), and associated chain effects, but Cyclone Yaas in May 2021 had aggravated the situation there.