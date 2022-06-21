Bear which killed man in Andhra finally caught

The condition of four of those injured in Monday's attack is stated to be critical. They were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Srikakulam.



According to villagers, a bear has been wandering in the cashew orchards on the outskirts of Vajrapukotturu 'mandal', attacking people and livestock for the past two days. The animal also killed two cows on Monday.



An ex-Army man Pothanapalli Tulasi Rao, and his brother Purushottam, who is currently serving in the Indian Army, rushed to the village and tackled the bear while rescuing four people who were injured in the attack. The four men were injured when they came to save a farmer who was attacked by the bear.