Beginning of new Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge at conclusion of party's plenary session

The Congress is facing several challenges which can be met by the party but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination, its president Mallikarjun Kharge in Nava Raipur said on Sunday.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, he said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

At a public rally after the conclusion of the Congress' three-day session, he accused the BJP-led Centre of being "undemocratic", and said people will have to strongly fight the "dictatorship" to save democracy.