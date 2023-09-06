Behind bars to divine garbs: Mathura prisoners dress lord Krishna

Lord Krishna in the iconic Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will dress up in clothes made by prisoners in Uttar Pradesh this Janmashtami.

UP prison and home guards Minister Dharamveer Prajapati said the clothes prepared for Banke Bihari ji included lehenga, pichawai (a cloth that hangs in the background), odhani and bichauna (a cloth on which Banke Bihari ji is placed), kamarband (waistband) and chotila (head gear).

He said these items had been made by eight prisoners of Mathura district jail in a week.

Prajapati said the prisoners used different types of designer cloth with exclusive coloured embroidery. He said the prisoners were also paid for preparing these clothes for Lord Krishna.