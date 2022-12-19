Belagavi: BJP unveils Savarkar's photo in K'taka Assembly amid protest by Cong MLAs
The congress MLAs participated in a sit-in protest to oppose this move by the ruling party in Belagavi
The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Monday unveiled the portrait of Savarkar in the Assembly hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, even as the opposition Congress staged a protest against the move.
Savarkar's portrait was among pictures of seven freedom fighters that were installed in the Assembly hall. The ceremony was carried out in the absence of Congress leaders and legislators.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Law Minister J. Madhuswamy and Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol and others were present on the occasion.
According to sources, all the four doors of the Assembly were closed during the unveiling ceremony to avoid any eventualities.
BJP MLC N. Ravikumar objected to the Congress opposition saying, "The freedom struggle was not only carried out by the Congress leaders and Nehru.
Veer Savarkar inspired a whole generation of revolutionaries in the country. Where else would his picture be installed if not in the Legislative Assembly, Parliament and public places?" Ravikumar questioned.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the other hand said Savarkar was a controversial figure.
"There is no need for the portrait," Siddaramaiah told reporters.
"His (Savarkar) was a controversial personality. Those who want his portrait want peace for their soul...," said the Congress leader.
He also added, "Savarkar was among those in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case. He is a controversial figure."
