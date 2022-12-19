Belagavi: BJP unveils Savarkar's photo in K'taka Assembly amid protest by Cong MLAs

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the other hand said Savarkar was a controversial figure.

"There is no need for the portrait," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"His (Savarkar) was a controversial personality. Those who want his portrait want peace for their soul...," said the Congress leader.

He also added, "Savarkar was among those in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case. He is a controversial figure."

The congress MLAs participated in a sit-in protest to oppose this move by the ruling party in Belagavi.

(With Agency Inputs)