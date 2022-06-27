Belarus is being drawn into war, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Belarus is being drawn into Russia's ongoing war against Kiev more actively than at the beginning, and that the Kremlin has already "decided everything" for Minsk.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, the President said: "I want to address today particularly the citizens of Belarus, to people, both in uniform and civilians. You are being drawn into the war. And even more actively than in February and spring.

"The Kremlin has already decided everything for you. Your lives are worthless to them. But you are not slaves and not cannon fodder, you should not die. And you can not let anyone decide what awaits you next".

Zelensky however, expressed confidence that the people of Belarus support Ukraine, not the war, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.