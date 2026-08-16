Belgium’s worst wildfire scorches 2,000 hectares in High Fens

Belgium is battling its largest wildfire on record, with a vast swathe of the country’s eastern High Fens region reduced to charred earth as fierce winds fan the flames and hamper efforts to bring the inferno under control.

By Saturday evening, the blaze had devoured nearly 2,000 hectares of vegetation, according to local authorities. The Walloon Public Service confirmed that the fire had set a national record for the largest area ever burned by a wildfire in Belgium.

The inferno erupted around 2 pm on Friday and continued to rage nearly 30 hours later, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of residents from communities close to the flames.

Around 600 people have been moved to safety, including about 500 residents of Sourbrodt in the municipality of Waimes and another 100 from Butgenbach. Evacuation orders covered 15 streets in Sourbrodt and seven in Butgenbach.