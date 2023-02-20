Bengal assembly passes motion opposing attempts to divide state

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion against attempts to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move as a "political stunt".

The saffron party neither supported nor opposed the motion, claiming that its "content is unclear".

BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma demanded that a referendum on the statehood issue be held in north Bengal, with people giving their mandate on whether they would want to be a part of the state.