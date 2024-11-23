Bengal by-polls: Trinamool Congress makes a clean sweep; wrests Madarihat seat from BJP

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress decisively won the by-polls, sweeping all the six assembly constituencies in the results that were declared on Saturday, 23 November. That voting was done on 13 November.

What has left the Trinamool leadership especially inspired is the victory in Madarihat assembly seat in Alipurduar district where its candidate Jayprakash Toppo defeated BJP's Rahul Lohar by a margin of 28,168 votes. The BJP had won this seat in two successive assembly elections in 2016 and 2021.

In fact, this is the first-ever victory of Trinamool Congress from Madarihat. Madarihat went for the by-polls after its sitting BJP legislator Manoj Tigga got elected from the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat in the general elections earlier this year.

At Madarihat, independent candidate Budhiman Lama and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Padam Oraon secured the third and fourth positions respectively, with their deposits being forfeited.

In Sitai, Sangita Roy was declared elected by a massive margin of 1,30,156 votes, defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Dipak Kumar Roy. Congress candidate Harihar Roy Singha and the All India Forward Bloc candidate Arun Kumar Barma came in the third and fourth positions, respectively, and forfeited their deposits.

Roy's winning margin far surpassed that of the victory margin of her husband and the erstwhile Trinamool legislator, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, in the 2021 Assembly elections as he had won by just 10,112 votes. Sitai went for bypolls after Basunia resigned as the legislator after being elected from the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections this year.

In the Haroa Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Trinamool candidate Seikh Rabiul Islam won by the biggest margin in this round of bypolls, defeating his closest contestant and Left Front-supported All India Secular Front (AISF) candidate Piyarul Islam by a margin of 1,31,388 votes.