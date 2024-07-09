TMC, BJP ready for bypoll battle in 4 Bengal Assembly seats

The fate of 34 candidates will be sealed on Wednesday, 10 July, in the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The four Assembly constituencies are Bagda in North 24-Parganas district, Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia, Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Maniktala in Kolkata.

Maniktala is going for bypolls because of the demise of the erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator, Sadhan Pande.

The bypolls in Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat-Dakshin have been necessitated by the resignation of the erstwhile BJP legislators from there namely Krishna Kalyani, Biswajit Das and Mukut Mani Adhikari, who contested unsuccessfully as Trinamool Congress candidates from three Parliamentary constituencies in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.