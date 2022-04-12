Bengal bypolls: EC intervenes after police blocks free media movement in Asansol

As Paul left for the booth, the mediapersons, with valid election coverage passes issued by ECI, followed her vehicle.



But when they reached a crossing at Barabani, Paul and the mediapersons were stopped by a huge police contingent and a police officer told them that they would not be allowed to move forward following an official order. However, the said police officer could not specify whether the order was from ECI or the district magistrate or any senior police officer. The police officer also was unable to show any copy of the purported order.



Paul engaged into a heated argument with the police officer. The BJP candidate alleged the mediapersons were restricted as they were telecasting the election malpractices by the state's ruling party.



Meanwhile, the office of the CEO, West Bengal was contacted by media houses with queries on whether there was any order from ECI for restricting media offices. The CEO, West Bengal's office clearly said that there was no such order from the ECI and they immediately contacted their observers and officials deputed by ECI for Asansol. Minutes after the ECI intervened, another senior police official came to spot, withdrew the police contingent deputed there and told the mediapersons that they can move around freely with their coverage assignments. But by then around 40 minutes had passed that the mediapersons were kept stranded.