Bengal cash for job posting case: CBI summons 344 for interrogation

The CBI has summoned 344 people for questioning in the case of cash against ensuring postings of primary teachers in the state- run schools of their choice and in their native districts.

Sources said that these 344 individuals will be summoned and questioned in batches at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central.

The CBI sleuths, sources added, started preparing the list of individuals to be summoned for interrogation, after the Calcutta High Court’s single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on August 11 directed it to carry on with its probe.

“The process for preparing the list is complete, now the process for interrogation will start,” an agency insider said.