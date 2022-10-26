Bengal chit fund scam: CBI arrests bizman close to Trinamool leader

It is learnt that Singh will be presented at a special court of the CBI in Asansol in West Burdwan district on Wednesday afternoon only and the CBI counsel there will seek his custody for further interrogation.



Earlier on September 2, while arresting Raju Sahani, the CBI sleuths traced a bank account held by him in Bangkok and preliminary investigation has revealed that huge amounts were transferred to this bank account from the chit fund entity.



CBI also informed the court then that Sahani had held the bank account in Bangkok jointly with one Soumyraup Bhowmik, the absconding founder of Sanmarg Cooperative. The agency also claimed that their investigation officials have also got some definite proof that Sahani provided safe shelter to Bhowmik at his residence at a point of time.



Sources said that there were enough reasons to believe that a portion of the chit fund proceeds were also invested in the multiple businesses run by Sanjay Singh.