Bengal coal mining scam: Delhi HC directs hospital to form a medical board to examine accused

Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Safdarjung Hospital to constitute a medical board for examining accused Gurupada Maji on his plea for interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case in connection with coal mining scam in West Bengal.



Justice Amit Sharma directed the hospital to set up the board within a week's time after going through the medical report to be given by Tihar Jail authorities.



"With consent of parties, it is directed that a medical board be constituted to examine the medical condition of the applicant in order to ascertain the exact ailment and necessary treatment to be provided," Justice Sharma said.