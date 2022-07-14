Bengal coal smuggling case: ED summons Trinamool MLA, minister on Friday

ED sources said that this is the last summon that they are sending to Ghatak and in case if he dodges the summon this time as well, the agency sleuths will take strong legal action against him.



The ED sources said that they want to record the statements of Mahato and Ghatak. "While Ghatak has been under our radar for quite some time, recently Mahato's named cropped up during interrogations," said an ED official who refused to be named.



ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting parallel probes in the coal smuggling scam, in which financial involvement as estimated by the central agencies is around Rs 1,300 crore.