Bengal Cong spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi arrested for comments against Mamata Banerjee

Bagchi, a lawyer had reacted sharply and allegedly criticised the CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for her "personal attacks" on West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the Congress' win in the Sagardighi bypolls on Thursday.

Bagchi called a counter press conference against Banerjee where he referred to a book written by former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Deepak Kumar Ghosh, which reportedly has some references about the personal life of the CM.

He said that since Banerjee had initiated the "personal attack" on Congress by referring to a sensitive matter such as Chowdhury's daughter's suicide, he would now counter it by circulating the soft copy of Ghosh's book through WhatsApp.

The arrest has evoked major criticism from different corners, since it came less than 48 hours after the Left Front-supported Congress Baryon Biswas defeated the TMC candidate Debasish Bandopadhyay by a heavy margin of 23,000 votes in the bypolls.

After the arrest, Bagchi was brought to Burtolla Police Station even as party workers staged a protest outside the police station.

"After conducting a search operation virtually ransacking my residence for almost five hours, they finally arrested me. I am being harassed because of speaking the truth about the Chief Minister," said Bagchi.

Bagchi has been booked under several sections of the IPC including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections, he added.