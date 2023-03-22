Bengal DA crisis: Employees to go on mass leave on March 30

As a measure to continue building up additional pressure on the issue of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears, a section of state government employees in West Bengal has decided to go on a mass leave on March 30.



Also on same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a sit-in protest in New Delhi against the non-payment of dues from the Union government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.



A spokesman of the joint forum of state government employees, the umbrella organization which is spearheading the movement, said that besides going for the mass leave, they will be organising a mega protest march in Kolkata on the same day.