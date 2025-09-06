Bengal govt starts scrapping old vehicles to replace them with EVs

In a sweeping move towards modernisation and sustainability, the West Bengal government has announced plans to retire nearly 22,000 government vehicles over 15 years old — including 700 police vehicles — replacing them with sleek new electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a green initiative to electrify the state’s fleet.

A senior official said every department has been asked to provide the vehicle and registration numbers of old vehicles slated for replacement. The list includes all types of vehicles, from small four-wheelers to sedans.

The decision follows a tragic incident last week, when the pilot car of Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla, over 15 years old, suffered a brake failure and collided with a motorcyclist, resulting in the latter’s death.