Bengal govt to challenge Calcutta HC's order on 'ration at doorsteps' in SC

The second point that the state government proposes to highlight is that when the 'Duare Ration scheme' has already been launched by spending crores of rupees, its scraping in the midway will result in loss of the entire money spent.



However, legal experts feel that going by the point highlighted by the division bench of Calcutta High Court that the project is contrary to the National Food Security Act, 2013, then there is little possibility of getting a reverse order at the apex court.



"Remember that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government also made a similar attempt to ensure supply of foodgrains under the public distribution system at the doorsteps of the people of the state. However, the scheme also had to be called off following a court directive on similar legal grounds," said senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta.



According to economist Santanu Basu, the 'ration at doorsteps' scheme was coined by vote- strategist Prasant Kishor both for AAP and Trinamool Congress as a major campaign point before the respective Assembly election in Delhi and West Bengal. "This campaign line might have reaped rich political dividends for both AAP and Trinamool Congress in the polls. But, surely the projects were launched both in Delhi and West Bengal without considering its legal consequences as well as the practical applicability in the long run. That is why the project in both states have received legal jolts," he said.