Bengal panchayat polls: Congress, BJP to move Calcutta HC today

According to the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that the single-phase polls was "unthinkable" considering the past record of bloodbath in the rural civic body polls. "If even a single person dies in poll-related violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha will be responsible for that," Adhikari said.



However, Trinamool Congress's state spokesman, Kunal Ghosh has rubbished the claims of Adhikari on poll date announcement without convening an all-party meeting.



"There is no binding on the state election commission to convene an all-party meeting. As regards to the central armed forces deployment, all those parties are raising such excuses that do not have any organisation network or public support in West Bengal. The 2021 state Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases with central forces deployed. Everyone knows what the outcome was," Ghosh said.