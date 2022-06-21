Bengal Police file FIR against key CBI official probing coal scam case

Recently, a resident of Diamond Harbour filed a complaint at the local police station alleging that he along with some other people were threatened by the CBI sleuths in the name of interrogration pertaining to the coal scam investigation. The complainant also alleged that CBI sleuths had been putting pressure on them to give statements according to their instructions and also record those statements. He named Umesh Kumar in the complaint.



It is learnt that Umesh Kumar was a part of the CBI team who went to the residence of Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and the party MP, Abhishek Banerjee's residence in South Kolkata on June 14 this year to interrogate his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the coal scam. Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, is the party MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.