Bengal ration distribution case: ED summons actress Rituparna Sengupta

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 30 May, issued summons to popular Bengali film actress Rituparna Sengupta for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that the actress has been asked to be present at ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on 5 June – a day after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be announced.

However, all concerned are tight-lipped on the links connecting the popular actress with the ration distribution case in West Bengal. Till the time this report was filed, there was no reaction from Sengupta in the matter.