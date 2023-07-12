Bengal rural polls: BGPM becomes dominant political force in Darjeeling hills

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) emerged as the most important political party in West Bengal's northern hills, with its candidates winning a large number of panchayat seats in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the rural polls. Two-tier panchayat elections, as against three-tier polls in the rest of the state, were held in the area under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a semi-autonomous council already controlled by the BGPM, after 23 years on July 8.

The BGPM, which is led by GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, won 349 of the 598 seats in 70 gram panchayats in Darjeeling district, according to the latest results issued by the district administration.

The BJP, which led an eight-party United Gorkha Alliance against the BGPM in the rural polls, bagged only 59 seats, while independent candidates secured 185 seats and the TMC won five.