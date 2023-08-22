Bengal school job case: ED completes 19-hour marathon raid, seizes several documents

Four teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday completed a 19-hour marathon raid and search operation conducted at four separate places in connection to the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

The raids that began at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district, finally concluded at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The last raid was conducted at the office of a corporate entity in south Kolkata which had links with the prime accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, who is currently undergoing treatment at an hospital in the state capital.

Sources said this raid team seized the maximum paper documents.