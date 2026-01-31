Bengal SIR: Former India women’s cricketer Jhulan Goswami summoned

Former India women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has been summoned for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, along with her two siblings, following a discrepancy in the recording of their father’s name, an official said on Friday.

According to officials, their father’s name appears as “Nishith Ranjan Goswami” in some documents, while others list it as “Nishith Goswami”, prompting the notice under the SIR exercise.

The hearing was scheduled for 27 January. While Goswami was not required to appear in person and resolved the issue remotely from her residence, her two siblings attended the hearing at a local school, the official added.