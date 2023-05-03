Bengal: Tension continues at Moyna over killing of BJP party booth president

The sub-division police officer of Tamluk reached Moyna along with a huge police contingent, following which there were sporadic clashes between the cops and the saffron wing activists.



Ashok Dinda, the local BJP MLA from Moyna, himself led the protests at a place. He was seen entering into a heated argument with the police officers present at the spot.



"Around 36 hours have passed since the body of our booth president was recovered and the police are yet to make a single arrest in this connection. Instead, the police are trying to shield the killers," Dinda told media persons.