Bengal: Tribal body's strike demanding separate code for ‘Sarna’ religion evokes partial impact

National strike by tribal body organisations, demanding separate code for 'Sarna' religion, evoked partial impact since morning of Saturday, 30 December, in certain pockets of West Bengal especially those with substantial tribal population.

As a part of the movement titled under the banner of 'Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan', the tribal body association started rail blockades at various stations in the districts with substantial tribal population namely West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore in South Bengal and pockets in Malda district in North Bengal since early Saturday morning.

As per the latest information available, the rail blockades have been removed at certain important junction stations, but normal train services in those routes have continued to be heavily disrupted. Several long distance trains are reported to be running late.

However, according to the tribal association leader Dhaneswar Hansda, their agitations including rail and road blockades will continue till 6 p.m. on Thursday, 4 January, meaning that there will be continuing day-long inconveniences for the daily railway commuters.