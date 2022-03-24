Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away after cardiac arrest

Chatterjee had debuted in Tarun Majumder's Bengali film 'Pathbhola' in 1986 and proved his mettle in several hits in the years that followed, including Rituparno Ghosh's 'Dahan' and 'Bariwali' and Majumder's 'Alo'.



He was also a known face in Bengali tele-serials.



Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends".



Chatterjee's co-actor in several movies like 'Sujansakhi', 'Lathi', 'Sankha Sidurer Dibbi', Rituparna Sengupta, said he had set a new benchmark in commercial films and will always remain in the hearts of audiences.